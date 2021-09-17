Blind horse needs help

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A horse in Monticello spends his time helping others, but now he needs help himself. Winston is part of the team at the Hope Lives Youth Ranch.

The non-profit uses horses to mentor to help kids recover from trauma and find their purpose. Winston plays a large role in that process and is now in need of surgery. He’s blind and is having eye pain. He needs to have one eye removed to get some much-needed relief.

“Its been a huge influence on the students seeing how he’s overcome his disability and he’s become one of the favorites here,” Emily Reichman, Hope Lives Youth Ranch, said.

She says Winston is always helping others and hopes he’s able to be out of pain soon. He if you want to help out, check out the gofundme below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/9jm2h-winstons-eye-surgery?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

For more information on the ranch, here’s a link to their website:

https://www.hopelivesyouthranch.org/?fbclid=IwAR0HcUoHu1nqXPbu61WLgZ8fLFY9dhoO2cbAutRheeEH881B_IahUjYJ6iI