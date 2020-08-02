“Blessings box” is giving food to those in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- A Danville couple decided to give back to the community by putting a spin on little free libraries. Instead of taking a book, you can bring food. It all started when Stacey Henderson said he felt a need from god to give back to those in need.

He ended up meeting with a carpenter, and the idea of a blessings box came to mind. Items include canned foods, fresh vegetables, and toiletries. People can simply drop goods off at their doorstep and be added to the box. Henderson knows what it’s like to go without a meal and wants to make sure others don’t.



“I have been there I have been without a meal, and I had been searching and to have that person give you something that you need is a blessing. That’s what brings me joy and happiness when I come out here and somethings gone I want to high five my wife like we helped someone today.”



If you’re interested in donating to the blessings box, you can email Stacey Henderson at Blessingboxministry@gmail.com. They are open to receiving ideas about new items to add to the blessings box as well.