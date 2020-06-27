Blanket offers patients comfort during mammogram

ONLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A hospital is improving a life-saving test by making it more comfortable for its patients.

Employees at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital (CRMH) raised more than $5,000 to purchase Bella Blankets. They have been using them for about seven years.

Bella Blankets are used for patients going in for a mammogram. One employee we spoke to explained how they use the blankets.

“It looks like a large sticker. Before the patient comes into the room, we put it on the detector. It provides comfort for the patient and it provides a grip so that when the technologist positions the breast, it does not slip back when we release our hands from the breast,” says Megan Taylor, a Radiology Technician at CRMH.

Bella blankets are soft and disposable. CRMH says they want to make the experience for patients as comfortable as possible.

