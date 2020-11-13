Blakeman concedes circuit clerk’s race

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman said Friday that she has conceded and offered her congratulations to her opponent, Susan McGrath.

In a Facebook post, Blakeman said she also offered her assistance to make sure there is a smooth transition in the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as your Circuit Clerk, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity. The past eight years have been the most challenging and rewarding of my career, and I am incredibly proud of the work I have done,” said Blakeman.

She also stated she knows many people in the community have questions and have urged her to file a discovery recount. “Everything we have seen in the data does not suggest that a recount would be productive. Even if we were to find anomalies, the outcome of election would not change without costly and time-consuming lawsuits.” She then mentioned the dispute in Macon County regarding the race for the sheriff’s office. “Such a course of action would not be in the best interest of the residents or tax payers of Champaign County.”

Blakeman thanked the community for their continued support and appreciation of the messages she has received over the past week.