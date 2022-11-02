DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A blacksmith will demonstrate his skills at the Macon County History Museum on Nov. 6.

Scott Davidson, of Prickly Thistle Forge, will showcase a variety of skills. His demonstration will focus on traditional hand forged tools along with some decorative winter items.

Davidson will be in the museum’s Prairie Village blacksmith shop on Nov. 6 from 1-4 p.m.

More information about the event or the Macon County History Museum can be found out at the museum’s number 217-422-4919 or their email Info@mchsdecatur.org.