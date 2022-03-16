PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Several parents showed up to Wednesday’s Paxton Buckley Loda School Board meeting to address a racist video that’s been circulating around campus.

Some junior high students at PBL sent a black student a Snapchat video containing racist and graphic language.

“There was a Snapchat video calling my son the N-word, telling him to go back to the cotton field and pick cotton for their clothes,” said Angela, mother of the targeted student.

She said that she was heartbroken when her son came home and told her what happened. And he said that it’s been happening since the 6th grade.

“He was told nothing would ever be done,” Angela said. “He wouldn’t have any friends, and he’d be labeled a snitch if he told anybody.”

But now these instances have been caught on camera. Angela and other parents want to see educational changes to teach students his not okay.

“I think we can do more, I think there needs to be black representation inside the school,” said a parent named Murray.

“We love this school, but it’s time to diversify,” Angela said.

Parents weren’t angry when they approached the school board, but they came with genuine concern for not only the students who made the video, but the student who it was sent to.

“What our students need and this student in particular clearly need is access to more mental health counselors,” said one parent who attended the school board meeting.

The parents recognize that changing the culture is hard, but it’s something that needs to be done. So when the halls are full of students, they don’t have to live in fear of what might happen to their children.

Angela and WCIA have reached out to the Iroquois County State’s Attorney for comment, but have received no response. The PBL Superintendent declined to comment.