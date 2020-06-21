Black Restaurant Weekend begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce kicked off its Black Restaurant weekend to help restaurants recover from COVID.

The kick-off event featured live music and outdoor seating in downtown.

One of the featured restaurants, JerkShopGo, was open for only a few days before having to shut down due to the pandemic.

“It’s nothing but appreciation from our end,” Kadejia Berkley, owner of JerkShopGo said. “Because before with COVID going on, we were kind of discouraged. To hear that we are having a weekend to not only honor our restaurant but other black owned restaurants as well is an amazing feeling.”

The event encourages people to go out and visit black owned restaurants in the community. Owners said they have had much more business over the past couple days than they have had before because of the Pandemic.