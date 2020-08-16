Black-owned business month: Nothing Bundt Cakes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- Many think of August as going back to school, but it’s also Black-owned business month. Mila Fuller, owner of Nothing but Bundt cakes in Champaign, talks about why it’s important to have a month highlighting black-owned businesses. “I think marketing and the exposure helps get the word out, and as a result, we get to meet more people and make those connections.”



A bundt cake is a cake baked in the shape of a donut. They have various flavors ranging from red velvet to confetti. But, Fuller realized she was doing more than providing people with a tasty treat at her soft opening. “Now to understand that there are children, young adults, and adults that are inspired by this, and there’s a role I can play now and educate the community about what this process looks like.”, said Fuller.



Even though the bakery has only been open for a few weeks, she says the community is already showing so much support. “I now became apart of this new community and to see so many reached out to me and just express well wishes to say they would be of support it just means the world to me, and I’ve done my very best on how to figure out how to continuously thank them.”



The Nothing Bundt Cake grand opening will be August 28th at 9 AM, and on August 29th at 10 A.M. with 20% of purchases going to the C-U schools foundation.