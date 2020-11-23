Black Lives Matter organizers named Humanitarians of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women who organized the city’s chapter of Black Lives Matter were named Humanitarians of the Year.

The honor from the Greater Springfield Interfaith Association was given to Sunshine Clemons and Koran Readus Sunday evening. Clemons said they didn’t even know the award was coming, and were surprised when they were named during the service.

“Well, my my partner, Koran and I are very ecstatic to receive the award, we greatly appreciate the recognition,” said Clemons. “And for us, it means that some of the hard work that we’ve put into building and sustaining this chapter over the last four years has been has been recognized, and we genuinely appreciate that.”