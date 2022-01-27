Black ice leads to crashes Thursday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were two crashes that happened due to black ice Thursday morning.

The crashes happened just one exit apart from each other. The first was a 2-trailer FedEx truck heading northbound on I-57, just south of Tuscola. The truck eventually hit a patch of black ice, but only the trailer in the back-end flipped over. Officials then had to cut them both apart.

Traffic was cut off in the right-hand lane. No injuries were reported.

The second crash involved a truck and trailer. That was near Pesotum. It was heading to Texas when it also hit a patch of black ice. The truck and trailer hit the guardrail and flipped over into a ditch.

Both were pretty mangled as a result. There were no injuries reported.