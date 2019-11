SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- While many are fortunate to enjoy a meal with their families, that is not an option for everyone on thanksgiving. One restaurant owner in Springfield opens her doors for those who don't have their own Thanksgiving plans.

Nickey Alexander of Nickey's Southern Style Kitchen has a big family. Many of her eight kids, their kids and friends came back to eat thanksgiving dinner with her. Normally she would not be open on the holiday but instead of closing for Thanksgiving, Alexander opened her doors to share a meal with people who need it the most.