Black business directory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Seven days a week you can find cooks at Neil Street Blues serving up everything from pasta to mac and cheese to smoked ribs and jambalaya. “We like to feel that we fill a certain niche that was not being addressed in our community. We have a southern kind of Creole style,” said Yolanda Starks of Neil Street Blues. That’s a taste Mariah Madison says she was searching for.

“Home. A feeling of home,” said Madison of Buy Black Chambana. Madison is from Chicago. “I wanted to support black owned businesses, but I had no idea where to go. Where to look? How to do it?” said Mariah Madison. She started a minority business directory. “When you support a black owned business, you help support communities. Help us save money. Credit building home ownership and just give us so many more opportunities,” said Madison.

“I think it is fair that all businesses get their fair share of recognition,” said Starks, “I think again minority businesses are not as frequent. Sometimes it’s a little bit harder to identify what those buinesses are.” The directory has a list of restaurants, cleaning services, childcare, and realtors, all black owned. It launched a week ago and so far there have been about 50 businesses uploaded to the directory. There’s a number of reasons why Madison says it’s a needed investment.

“One is to close the racial wealth gap. It strengthens local economies, fosters job creation. It celebrates black culture, and it also holds other companies accountable.” said Madison. She isn’t sure the impact this will have on the community but Madison says she’s staying optimistic this will benefit everyone. “I have no idea where it’s headed right now, but im sure we’re on to many big things,” said Madison.

The directory is completely free to use. Black owned and majority black owned businesses are encouraged to sign up.