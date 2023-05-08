DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that construction on Bismarck Road in Danville will begin Monday, May 8.

The $2.3 million project, from Illinois 1 to Bowman Avenue, involves patching, pavement resurfacing, shoulder rehabilitation, and drainage improvements. Officials said intermittent lane closures will happen during the project. They said it’s expected to be completed by mid-September.

IDOT said drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. In order to avoid the work area, they encourage drivers to use alternate routes, pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and

nearly 10 million square feet of the bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Officials said accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

More information on IDOT projects can be found online.