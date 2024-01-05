BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bismarck Fire Department is hoping to get a brand new fire station.

Assistant Fire Chief Jake Wright said the community is growing and they need to be able to meet the demand. With more than 400 service calls last year, the Bismarck Fire Department said they’re in need of a new space.

“Our station’s not big enough. Trucks are getting bigger. This is just basically an old two car garage,” Wright said.

He said they purchased a new ambulance and they need a new fire engine. The problem is, one of their current stations can’t house them.

“We had to look at different properties, so we found one and we’re hoping to build there,” Wright said.

A Danville farmer donated their property for them to build on. Now, the department is awaiting approval from the City to rezone the land. In the meantime, they’re brainstorming the building designs.

“Right now, we have an idea,” Wright said. “We’re going to model it after our station in Bismarck.”

Until then, they have to store both of their ambulances at the Bismarck station.

“Having a second ambulance down on our south side would help response times throughout our district,” Wright said.

He said the crew is looking forward to adding a basic necessity they’ve been lacking.

“We don’t have a bathroom down here,” Wright laughed. “To be honest, that’s one of the biggest perks, is just getting a bathroom down here.”

The new building is expected to cost $750,000 to $1 million.