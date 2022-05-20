CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been a rough couple of days for Kamryn Riley and his family.

On Wednesday, he was sitting at home playing a game when bullets started flying outside of his house. Three of those bullets hit his home and came flying inside. Hitting him in his right hand.

Since then, his family and the community have made sure he is safe and okay.

Friday, Riley turned 6-years-old. The Champaign police and fire department wanted to make sure it was a special day for him.

That’s why they had a special parade for him. Several police cars, fire engines, and even the crime scene investigation van showed up to wish Riley a happy birthday.

They even brought him several presents, including a new bicycle.

The detective on the case said when she heard about the situation and found out it was his birthday she made sure he had a happy one.

His father said it’s a week they will never forget.

“I didn’t think so many people cared, but it seems like when it’s a child involved, it just takes on a whole different aspect of things. It takes on a whole different element of things,” Brandon Lowe, his father, said. “He’s 6 today. Instead of a birthday, we could’ve been making funeral arrangements.”

Police have no suspects and are asking for your help.

Any homeowners or businesses in the area that have security cameras on the outside of their properties are encouraged to notify the Champaign Police Department. Video footage of this shooting may be of assistance in the investigation, which is ongoing. No one has been arrested yet.

People with information about this shooting can contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545 and arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will reward tips that result in an arrest with a cash reward of up to $2500 for crimes involving guns.



