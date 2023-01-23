DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – At 11 years old Layke Sanstrom has decided she wants to give back every year on her birthday.

So, instead of presents and toys, she asks her friends and family to bring donations for the local animal shelter.

Her family and friends delivered. Layke was able to give the Douglas County Animal Shelter a big donation. With dog and cat food, cat litter, treats, and even dog beds.

The animal shelter said they are always appreciative of anyone who donates. This is the second year Layke has asked for donations instead of gifts and the shelter said the donations will last through the spring.