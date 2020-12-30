Birkey’s says farewell to former worker

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A beloved man in Gibson City was honored today. Clyde McRae died last week.

Current employees and former customers lined up outside of Birkey’s Farm Store to pay their respects.

McRae worked at the business for over 50 years.

“He was what you would call an anchor to this dealership,” says Greg Ruek, who works in sales with Birkey’s.

McRae was a salesman for over 50 years and retired from the farm store. He passed away December 23rd at the age of 78.

Former co-workers of his held a special procession to honor his life.

“He cared about people and he wanted to make sure everybody was satisfied with this dealership and his parts business. He was a true great individual,” says Ruek.

Greg ruek has known mcrae for over 20 years.

Ruek says he has a lifetime of memories to cherish.

He has known McRae for over 20 years. Ruek says he has a lifetime of memories to cherish.

“Clyde was always wanting to have open airs and talk to people about everything,” says Ruek. “I can remember when Clyde was in the back room getting stuff off the shelves and he came out in his safety glasses that had cornered off his head. He whistles and says, ‘I can’t believe that happened. What’s going on here?’ and he always had that little whistle to him when he spoke.”

Ruek says he will always remember that infamous whistle. Another unforgettable trait was how he cared for his customers.

“I don’t think Clyde had an enemy. Clyde always told me that 8 out 10 people that walked out that door need to be satisfied.”

“Clyde’s always been one of my favorite service people,” says Doug Benway.

He knew McRae for years too. He says McRae loved toy tractors , so he did something special for his retirement.

“His last day of his service here at Birkeys, I bought a tractor from him just for the purpose that he would sign it the day that he started and the day that he quit.”

Clyde McRae’s funeral was held earlier this morning. His family says he will be greatly missed.

And that family is big. McRae was married for over 55 years. He is survived by his wife Mary Alice, their three children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.