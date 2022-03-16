SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed that bird flu was recently found in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds in McLean County.

Anyone who owns birds or is involved with poultry production should be aware of this finding and is advised to take precautions to protect their flock. The Illinois Department of Agriculture quarantined the affected premises and the birds on that property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Birds from these flocks will not enter the food system.

“Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian. “IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible.”

The CDC said the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of bird flu have been detected in the United States.

Flock owners, managers or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry, such as increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production or respiratory signs like coughing and sneezing to the IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.