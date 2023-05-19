SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – When first responders get a call about a crisis situation at a school like a shooting, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said they get blueprints of the campus.

“Blueprints are very difficult to read, but that’s all we had access to before,” Campbell said.

A bipartisan push in the Capitol would allow schools to get crisis response mapping data.

“We have to provide the essential tools to law enforcement so they can adequately and efficiently respond in the event of an emergency,” State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Shorewood), said.

Republicans also believe this will help first responders on the job.

“Making sure the proper authorities have an up-to-date map and layout of the school would undoubtedly increase response times and action in times of emergencies when all of us know that every single second is precious,” State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said.

Once they’ve obtained the data, schools could then give copies of the more detailed maps to law enforcement.

“It’s like a satellite map looking down and maybe there’s an oak tree by the back door and their dispatchers can look at that map and say, ‘Go in by the oak tree’.” Campbell said.

Campbell says this will help agencies better respond to calls and potentially save lives.

“There’s so many possibilities, we can use this to again quicker respond and be more efficient with our time and help people,” Campbell said.

Officers responding to schools they’ve never been to before face a challenge. Barbara Hobrock saw that play out firsthand when there was an active shooter threat at her daughter’s school.

“Many of the first responders had never set foot on our campus and had no idea of the layout, how things operated and what resources they had access to,” Hobrock said.

Hobrock believes that the crisis response maps would’ve made a difference in that situation.

“Having a crisis response map and a consistent format that is distributed to appropriate local county, state and federal first responders and our situation would have been a godsend,” Hobrock said.

It’s not just law enforcement and lawmakers on board – the Illinois Education Association also backs the bill.

“We ask a lot of our law enforcement officers, we asked them to run to danger, and if we’re going to ask them to run into a dangerous situation, they need to know where they’re going, they need to know where the people are going to be, and they need to know where they can be most efficient,” Sean Denny with the Illinois Education Association said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they hope to pass this bill before the end of session.