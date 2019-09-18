BioBlitz in Busey Woods

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Anita Purves Nature Center, the park district is reviving its 2005 BioBlitz. The 24-hour event involves scientists, naturalists and volunteers of all ages to list the number of species found in Busey Woods.
“We conducted a BioBlitz in 2005,” said Judy Miller, environmental program manager. “Back then, scientists counted over 1200 species in Busey Woods. It will be interesting to compare this year’s list to the 2005 list. We hope to find new species.”
The event is free, but people must pre-register for planned, guided scientist presentations and hikes. Volunteers are still needed.
Busey Woods BioBlitz
September 27 – 29
Noon – Noon
For more information, click here.