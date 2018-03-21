Billionaire battle about to begin

Update: 3:15 pm, 3/21/18, Wednesday

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It hasn’t even been 24-hours since voters declared Governor Bruce Rauner (R) and J.B. Pritzker (D) winners and they’re already out slinging mud.

Both men started the first official day of the general election on the attack with dueling press conferences and campaign ads. It looks like this is the match-up they expected.

Before votes were even counted, they’ve had targets on each other’s backs. It’s now the clash of the billionaires and we’re seeing how they’ll be using their large fortunes to defame one another.

Rauner kicked things off Wednesday with a video featuring Pritzker’s primary opponents, Biss and Kennedy. They both call Pritzker “Madigan’s candidate.” It won’t be the last we hear of that.

Moments later, Pritzker released his own assault pointing at Rauner’s failed record as governor. The Democratic Governors Association chimed in with its own ad and an identical angle.

At a press conference in Chicago Wednesday, Pritzker brought out five people who say Rauner’s years as governor severely impacted their lives.

Rauner went on the defense. He dumped $50 million into his primary campaign; Pritzker, almost $70 million. Experts say we’re in line to see the most expensive governor’s race in U.S. history.

Pritzker swept the Democratic primary raking in almost half the votes. On the other hand, Rauner pulled through with just a four-point lead.

He definitely has some ground to make up for. Reports show Pritzker only lost four counties out of 102; Rauner won 67 while Ives won 35.

Original: 1:20 pm, 3/21/18, Wednesday

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The morning after Election Day has candidates around the state gearing up for November’s race.

The path to the highest office in the state includes billionaire J.B. Pritzker. He easily defeated five other candidates in the bid for the Democratic nomination.

Governor Bruce Rauner squeaked out a win on the Republican side late Tuesday night.

The race between the pair of billionaires will likely be the most expensive gubernatorial race of all time. Experts say it could end up costing a mind-boggling $300 million.

Wednesday, each was already throwing jabs at his opponent. Both face issues with voters as they start their campaigns. Despite a big win Tuesday night, Pritzker still did not get half of Democratic votes. As for Rauner, his approval numbers are even lower than President Trump’s.