CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Billboards normally show off advertisements from companies, but some in the area will feature something special from the Champaign School District.

Some students were chosen to have their artwork shown off on Adams Outdoor digital billboards. “The Unit 4 Student Artist Expo will appear on digital billboards throughout the community during the rest of the year,” said District officials in a Facebook post. “We are proud of you!”

Some of the locations of the billboards include near the Golden Crab on Prospect Avenue and Bob Evan’s on Neil Street.