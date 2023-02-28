SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill in the State Capitol would increase penalties against people who harm DCFS workers on the job.

The proposal would make committing aggravated battery against a DCFS worker on duty a felony for people 21 and up.

“These are people that we entrust to be the spokesperson for and take care of our most vulnerable citizens and they come into some horrific situations,” State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield), the bill’s sponsor, said. “Oftentimes, you never know who’s going to be and what’s waiting for you on the other side of that door.”

This isn’t the first time lawmakers have attempted to pass this kind of legislation. Last year, a bill passed the Senate to enhance the penalties but stalled in the House. Now, Turner is re-introducing it to protect employees.

The bill, called the Knight-Silas Legacy Act, comes a little over a year after DCFS worker Deidre Silas was stabbed to death last year while on a welfare visit in Thayer.

“I made that commitment to her family last year that I would continue to push to get it passed,” Turner said.

Since Silas’ death, the state has passed a law allowing workers to carry pepper spray. Another offers continuing insurance coverage for families of workers who die on duty.

Supporters of the bill say it will keep workers safe, but they also want to see other reforms to protect employees from working in pairs to more training including in de-escalation techniques.

“This is one aspect that would make them safer, but we absolutely agree that we should be doing a whole host of other things,” Dave Beck, the regional director for AFSCME Council 31, the government union that represents DCFS workers, said. “We should be giving them the tools that they need.

In a statement to WCIA, DCFS communications director Heather Tarczan said the bill would help protect their frontline workers.

“This bill ensures DCFS and our private agency partners are treated like first responders who also put themselves in harm’s way,” Tarczan said.

Opponents of the bill also want to see those changes, but say penalties are already high against people who commit crimes against DCFS workers.

“It’s not about how do we punish somebody after the fact, it’s really about everybody’s entitled to work in a safe environment,” Kyle Hillman, the director of legislative affairs for the National Association of Social Workers Illinois Chapter, said. “Nobody should be going to a home and saying, ‘Is this the last visit I’m going to be able to make? Am I going to be assaulted? Am I going to be able to go home?’”

Hillman added that a new law raising penalties won’t stop people from committing these acts.

“No one that is committing these kinds of violent acts against social workers are stopping to ask ‘What level felony am i going to be facing whether I decide whether to do this or not?’”

But Turner said the reforms don’t stop at penalty enhancements. She said a DCFS working group has also been looking into other changes within the DCFS system and how the department operates.

“We want to provide a holistic approach to this work, and again, that includes not only what we do on the back end, but what we do on the front end so that we can avoid these situations,” Turner said.