SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that aims to make Daylight Saving Time the new Standard Time cleared the Senate this afternoon. Only two Senators voted against the measure.

Democratic Senator Andy Manar sponsored the bill after a group of high school students proposed it to him.

Manar called the time change “arbitrary”, but said the bill would not change time in Illinois, but rather put pressure on Congress to pass their own version of the legislation.