SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield lawmaker wants to make it easier for agriculture students to skip class – as long as they are learning and getting experience in their fields.

The bill would allow students at a 4-H or FFA competitions or exhibitions to be marked at school as “in attendance” instead of absent.

Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) is the sponsor of the bill. She said it’s important to let students learn through experience without being penalized for missing class, as events can often conflict with school days.

”I’m a strong supporter of Ag education and I want students to be able to continue their education outside of the classroom,” Turner said. “Hands-on learning is essential for students to get the experience they need to understand the agriculture industry.”

The bill is also co-sponsored by Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City). The bill passed the Senate Education Committee Tuesday.

The student and parent are responsible to pick up any missed assignments while at an exhibition or competition.