SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state senator is trying to change the Illinois state flag after it has remained the same for decades.

State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) has a bill to create a 21-person committee of leaders to make recommendations to the General Assembly by September 2024.

The Springfield senator thinks the flag commission would help boost civic engagement.

“Once you leave middle school, you don’t really think about the state flag,” Turner said. “And once you leave high school, you certainly don’t think any more about the state constitution after you get over the anxiety of having to pass that test before you can graduate. You kind of forget about it. But this is an opportunity to bring that bring that energy back.”

The state flag of an eagle standing on a rock with a shield under its feet has been around since 1915. The word “Illinois” underneath the design was added in 1969.

“After more than 100 years of the same design, I think it’s time to rework it,” Turner said.

The bill is scheduled to be heard in committee Wednesday.