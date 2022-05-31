SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A recently signed law would ensure child sex offenders will not be able to work at the Illinois State Fair.

“The Illinois State Fair is a hallmark event that the public looks forward to every year,” State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) said. “This law will send a clear message that we will do everything in our power to protect that notion and ensure the safety and enjoyment for our children.”

Under Senate Bill 3019, a child sex offender would not be able to work at a carnival, amusement enterprise or county or state fair.

During the 2021 Illinois State Fair, a convicted child sex offender was discovered to be working a children’s ride. A legal loophole in the past law left the Illinois State Fair in a state of ambiguity. Senate Bill 3019 closes that loophole.

“We are showing our commitment to protecting youth and families when they visit the fair,” Turner said. “I am grateful that we came together to work on this commonsense solution to ensure that our state fair remains a great family-friendly destination.”

Senate Bill 3019 was signed into law last Friday and will take effect on January 1, 2023.