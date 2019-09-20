Bill filed to ban flavored e-cigarettes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Next month, lawmakers will be back in Springfield for veto session. They will also go over new bills.

One representative is calling for a statewide ban on flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco products, hoping to keep them away from young people.

Vape shop owners and customers said the proposal is not only unfair, but if becomes law, they are afraid it will put them out of business.

“It’s basically an attack on every small business in Illinois like mine,” said Upper Limits Midwest Incorporated operations manager Jon Sharpe.

The vaping industry has been front and center in 2019.With the first death linked to vaping happening in Illinois, Sharpe said the headlines put a dent in his business.

“All these undeserved, negative stories stokes fear in your customer base,” said Sharpe. “That makes things more difficult and then when you have the government talking about basically taking away your business, man it’s just terrifying. It’s not just scary for me, it’s scary for all of our employees.”

On top of the new found fear of vaping, cities like Springfield have banned the action in public spaces. Now, Representative Grant Wehrli of Naperville is calling on lawmakers to vote ‘yes’ to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes. Telling WCIA: “This is introducing a whole new generation to smoking. Let’s be honest, bubble gum flavored tobacco products? Some of these flavors they have, it’s going to take a lot to convince me that they are not targeted at our youngest.”

Tobacco 21 banned the sale of cigarettes and vaping products to minors when it went into effect July 1.

Sharpe said if the flavor ban takes effect here in Illinois, it may be the final blow to the local stores. “It would have a huge impact. It would take away the single, largest department of our business. It would take away the largest demanded product that we sell. And keep in mind, our customers are 21-plus so these are adults that want these products.”

Wehrli said there is a similar bill that also calls for a ban on flavored tobacco. He said he would support any measure that ends the sale of these products. Sharpe and others in the vaping community encourage customers to buy e-liquids from licensed retailers as their products are approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to investigate vaping-linked deaths around the nation as the number of deaths rose to eight Thursday.