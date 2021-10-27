Bill could allow people to file civil suits against fake vaccination card users

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One state lawmaker wants to increase accountability for people using fake vaccination cards by letting others sue them for it.

Representative Ann Williams filed the bill this week. It would let people file a civil suit against fake card users.

“If someone is going to somewhere and gather somewhere and assume people are vaccinated, they should actually be able to feel a comfort that that is actually a fact and that nobody is falsifying their vaccination status,” said Rep. Williams.

The bill uses the same idea as the Texas abortion law. That lets people file suit against people who get abortions.