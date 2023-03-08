SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois’ flag is one step closer to getting a new makeover, thanks to a bill in the State Capitol.

The bill to create a commission to change the Illinois flag passed the Senate State Government Committee on Wednesday. The bill passed committee with bipartisan support.

“Illinois is a diverse state made up of rural, urban and suburban communities known for its agriculture, strong workforce, home of Abraham Lincoln and more,” Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) said. “Our flag doesn’t show that. It’s time we have a flag that truly represents our state.”

The bill now heads to the Senate floor.