FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that raised some concerns during veto session was signed into law Wednesday.

Starting June 1, students will be allowed to leave school to vote in an election. Under the law, students have to be of voting age to be excused.

Schools will be allowed to decide how and when students can leave to vote. Lawmakers who were opposed to the idea were worried about students using voting time to skip class as the law does not require students to prove they voted.