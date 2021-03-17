Bikini Tree dons Illini-themed ensemble

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Many have heard the song about a person wearing a yellow polka-dot bikini. But what about the tree wearing an Illini-themed one?

Locals say a tree in Decatur’s Fairview Park is famous for its fashionable swimwear. Since 1959, artists have been painting the tree with bikinis in various fashions.





Brian Pierce, administrator of the Bikini Tree Facebook group, said the tree is painted usually two to three times a year. However, the artists that paint the tree remain unknown.

“Most do it at night so it’s a mystery to the identity of the painters,” said Pierce.

The most recent installment sported an Illini-themed ensemble. The blue bikini features the famous “I” logo colored in orange with matching piping around the two-piece.

This new edition comes as the Illini fight their way through the NCAA tournament after winning the Big Ten tournament. The victory made many fans happy, and maybe– in this case–inspired to express their excitement through paint?

Pierce said if you are looking for the Bikini Tree, all you need to do is look at the signs in Fairview Park; they have directions that will lead you to it.