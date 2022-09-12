CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — Champaign County Bikes is encouraging people to ditch their cars on Wednesday and instead use pedal power to get to work.

Wednesday is the 12th annual Bike to Work Day. The CUMTD, Bike at Illinois and Carle are sponsoring the event, which will feature 16 welcome stations in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Mahomet, St. Joseph, Rantoul and the U of I campus from 7 to 10 a.m. The stations will offer free snacks, coffee, biking information and t-shirts while supplies last.

Cyclists can register for Bike to Work Day online and everyone is welcome to participate. Champaign County Bikes said more than 500 people have already registered.

In addition to Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, Thursday night will feature a Light the Night event to give away free bike lights. There will be three locations to pick up bike lights at, all on the University of Illinois campus: Alma Mater (at Green and Wright Streets), Hallene Gateway (at Illinois Street and Lincoln Avenue) and the Campus Bike Center (located at 51 East Gregory Street). People must bring their bikes to receive lights, which are required under Illinois State law when riding in the dark. Lights can be picked up between 4 and 7 p.m.

Bike to Work Day is a part of the larger C-U Bike Month, with other free events happening throughout the months of September and October. More details are available online.