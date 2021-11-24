Bike Project to host holiday giveaway

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Parents have the chance to give their kids a free bike this holiday season.

The Bike Project of Urbana-Champaign will host its second annual Kids Bike Holiday Giveaway on Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at its facility at 202 South Broadway Avenue in Urbana. The bikes being given away were previously donated by the community and refurbished.

Parents must bring their children to the event to pick out a bike and bikes will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Jacob Benjamin, a Bike Project member who works at the University of Illinois Campus Bike Center, said every bike that was offered last year was gone in about 15 minutes.

“With the pandemic and realizing how hard everyone across the globe has struggled during the pandemic, we decided we had the resources and ability to give back more than we normally do,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin also said the Bike Project is still accepting bikes from the community and they will fix every bike they receive. Volunteers are welcome to help fix the bikes.