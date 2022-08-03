CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A bike advocacy group in Champaign County is in the process of overseeing the installation of a series of signs to remind drivers of a state law governing bicyclist clearance.
Champaign County Bikes is providing 65 IDOT-approved signs to towns in the county to remind drivers to give bicyclists at least three feet of clearance. However, the state law is not required in just these locations; it is required everywhere.
“These signs will provide an important reminder of a state law to drivers and further the goal of keeping bicycling safer” said Champaign County Bikes Board Member Peter Davis.
Signs either have or will be installed in the following locations:
- IL Route 49 near Homer (2)
- Homer Lake Road near Homer Lake (2)
- Route 150, Route 47 and around Mahomet (10-12)
- Champaign County Forest Preserves – Homer Lake, Middlefork, Lake of the Woods (5)
- Tolono Township and Savoy (10)
- Rantoul (2)
- Urbana Township, Brownfield, Airport, High Cross Roads (4)
- Champaign (16)
- Windsor Road (4, two in each direction)
- Kirby Avenue (2, one in each direction)
- Bradley Avenue (2, one in each direction)
- Duncan Road (2, one in each direction)
- Mattis Avenue (4, two in each direction)
- Olympian Drive (2, one in each direction)