CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A bike advocacy group in Champaign County is in the process of overseeing the installation of a series of signs to remind drivers of a state law governing bicyclist clearance.

Champaign County Bikes is providing 65 IDOT-approved signs to towns in the county to remind drivers to give bicyclists at least three feet of clearance. However, the state law is not required in just these locations; it is required everywhere.

“These signs will provide an important reminder of a state law to drivers and further the goal of keeping bicycling safer” said Champaign County Bikes Board Member Peter Davis.

Signs either have or will be installed in the following locations: