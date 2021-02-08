Bigger than the bowl food drive begins to help food insecurity

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

WCIA has teamed up with a food bank in Urbana to help those with food insecurity. The “Souper Bowl of Caring” is a youth based organization across the nation trying to tackle hunger in local communities.

We teamed up with the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, which serves 18 counties in Eastern Illinois.

There are 116,000 to 125,000 food insecure people just here in Illinois, but projections say in the next year it will increase by 38,000.

Molly Delaney with the Eastern Illinois Food Bank says the cold weather causes more difficulties.

“Think about people who don’t have that money already in their budget or their budget has taken a hit, and so they have to look at do they want heat, or do they want to eat,” Delaney said.

She says she’s seen a 30% increase, with more than 90,000 new people since the pandemic.

Donate Here