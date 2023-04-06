MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you think Bigfoot is real or a myth, now you can hunt for him once again at Allerton Park and Retreat Center on April 28.

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, Illinois has 302 Bigfoot sightings on record. Now, Allerton is asking your help to see if you can help track Bigfoot down again in an exclusive Bigfoot Hunt for overnight guests during Allerton Park’s Weekend Wind Down.

Last month, Allerton Park hosted its first hunt for Bigfoot. Officials said that the event sold out.

At this second hunt for Bigfoot, officials said guests can check in to their discounted rooms ($130/night + tax) anytime after 3 p.m. on April 28. When you show your hotel room key at the check-in station, you’ll receive a map. Then you can grab your flashlights and headlamps, and get ready to find Bigfoot.

Allerton Park said there might even be two or three Bigfoots lurking around too.

Everyone must search for clues through the trails and find treats along the way, while supplies last. Officials warn that there may be some tricks out there to fool you.

The Diggity Dawgs food truck will be available for dinner from 6-9 p.m. A cash bar will also be available. You may even have some beverages with Bigfoot back at the Mansion after the hunt.

You can review the rooms at Allerton Park here, then call them at 217-333-3287 to make a reservation. Officials said overnight guests will receive their lodging at a discounted rate, two drink tokens per room, and access to the after-dark Bigfoot hunt.

Other Weekend Wind Down events at Allerton Park can be found here.