Big trees now on digital map

ILLINIOS (WCIA) — Big trees are now on an interactive digital map for the first time.

The Illinois Big Tree Register is a program that helps discover, record, recognize, and appreciate the largest native tree species in the state.

It also includes information such as tree species, GPS coordinates, and measurements .

The top-ranked tree in Illinois is a 122-foot tall Eastern Cottonwood in Ogle County .

One nature enthusiast we spoke to explains why he thinks the website is beneficial.

“I thought it was really really well laid out. I think it’s a really neat tool and a useful one because I can’t think of anywhere else where I could go if I wanted the biggest tree in Illinois. It just seems like something you just wouldn’t know where to start to find tha t,” says Thomas Bailey.

The Illinois Big Tree Register has been around for 50 years.