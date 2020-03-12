Big Time Basketball – Tourney players adjust to nearly empty arenas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) – Thursday is the first full day of action for the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The tournament tipped off Wednesday night with two first-round games. Minnesota beat Northwestern 74-57 and Indiana dominated Nebraska 89-64 to advance to the second round.

There were fans in the building on opening night, but the rest of the tournament will be limited to players, coaches, essential team and league/event staff, media and the immediate family of teams.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis,” the conference wrote in a statement.

Thursday’s afternoon session features Michigan-Rutgers at noon ET and Minnesota-Iowa 25 minutes after game one.

The evening session is the bottom half of the bracket: Purdue-Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. with Indiana-Penn State to follow.

Chris Hagan is live at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for “Big Time Basketball.” He’ll start with recap of the two first-round games, then preview all four second-round games. Plus, Adam Rossow joins him to breakdown the Hawkeyes match-up with the Golden Gophers.