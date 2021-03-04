Big Ten Men’s Basketball to allow limited number of fans to attend tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — The 24th Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-14, 2021 in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors made the decision to allow a limited capacity of 8,000 attendees. The decision was approved by the Marion County Health Department.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each participating school’s ticket office. This includes the University of Illinois’ Ticket Office.

