BIG program helps small businesses with expenses during pandemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Businesses across the state experiencing hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic are getting some needed relief through the Business Interruption Grants (BIG) program.

In a news release from the governor’s office, more than $275 million was given in nearly 9,000 emergency assistance grants through the BIG program. Those grants were given to small businesses in more than 600 towns throughout Illinois. “Through this historic program–the largest of its kind in the nation–with a focus on the industries and communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis, and with the majority of funding going to smaller and minority-owned businesses,” said the governor’s office.

“Small businesses are the backbone of their local communities, providing essential goods and services to Illinois residents across the state,” said Governor Pritzker. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, too many of those businesses are facing tough choices about the future, which is why my administration worked quickly to launch the historic BIG program to provide the relief business owners need.” He continued to say the grants helped those business owners with their payroll, purchase PPE and other operational expenses.