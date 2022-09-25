TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting.

Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and more with refill options.

Shop owner Jessica Oyler began her business in 2017, traveling to various farmer’s markets and other events in a 1979 VW bus. She has since sold the vehicle and opened her first storefront in July 2021.

“It was a blast going mobile, but having a storefront is amazing,” said Oyler, who has resided in Taylorville all her life. “Knowing that customers are choosing to walk in my doors to support my business is an outstanding feeling.”

Aside from personal care products, other items available for purchase include houseplants, up-cycled clothing, handcrafted goods and decor, recycled items and more. Besides her products, Oyler also has around 30 other local artists and entrepreneurs who sell their own items in the shop.

“Taylorville was always my first choice in regards to opening a storefront,” Oyler said. “I grew up here and always had planned on coming back after college.”

To combat a developing anxiety disorder, Oyler searched for peace through her passions for sustainability and entrepreneurship.

“Running a business is full of highs and lows,” Oyler said. “I’ve been overwhelmed with support from my community and beyond. As most retail owners would know, entrepreneurs truly work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is hard work, but very rewarding to help contribute to my town and to see customers love what I love.”

In addition to its regular shopping hours, Down to Earth hosts several craft classes such as candle making and pottery. Customers can also take in the sights of an old-fashioned candy counter and a 1969 pinball machine set on free play for customer use.

“Our town has a lot of heart and shows great support for their small businesses,” Oyler said. “I feel proud to be here in our downtown business district.”