CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A $1 million project could be coming to Douglass Park in Champaign.

The city council will decide on the proposed $400,000 grant on Tuesday. But the park district says they have no worries. Even if the grant isn’t approved, they’ll still make some changes.

They’ve already got an anonymous $300,000 donation. If the grant is approved the $400,000 will be matched by the park district.

“I think overall showing investment shows your continued support and contribution to the community. So, continuing to invest in Douglas Park,” said Chelsea Norton, Champaign Park District Marketing Coordinator. “Not only do we have this small field improvement project happening, but just the district’s going to be redoing the basketball courts this summer, too. And so showing the continued improvement really has a ripple effect throughout the community.”

The upgrades will include new baseball fields, concession stands, and restrooms for the area. But she says the improvements to Champaign Parks won’t stop there.

They have many plans for their 62 parks on the horizon.