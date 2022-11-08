CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new shelter deal will give more help to homeless of Champaign County. CU at Home and City of Champaign Township’s agreement will create two 24-hour shelters.

The Township will operate CU at Home’s previous East Washington location as a low barrier shelter, called Strides. A home at an undisclosed location will operate as CU at Home’s mid-barrier shelter. It will serve as a more private living location to help assist those who are ready for the next step of independence.

“So, everybody’s story is different, but whatever their needs are– whatever their goals are, both of these will be in position to help support people who enter their doors on that journey. Whatever that may look like,” said United Way Chief Impact Officer Beverley Baker.

The purchase acquisition will happen on December 1st. Strides will begin its operations on December 12th.