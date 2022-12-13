CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Rumors of Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream’s potential closure have been swirling in the community, with many Champaign-Urbana residents wondering what changes are coming to these well-known stores.

Josh Parsons, manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods, has confirmed that the stores are closing but was excited to share that there are much bigger plans for the future.

He explained that the closure is only temporary, to allow for the space to be remodeled before reopening as a new concept store for Dick’s Sporting Goods called House of Sport.

Dick’s new concept store currently has three locations nationally, and all feature interactive sports activities within a sports store setting. While he’s not exactly sure which amenities and services will be included in the new Champaign location, Parsons said the other locations currently have climbing walls, baseball batting cages, and more.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods House of Sports website shows facilities with a golf pro shop, outdoor fields, ice rinks, and a variety of community events and services. From ice skate sharpening to golf lessons with a PGA pro, and home-school P.E. classes, their website says the House of Sport locations are a place to “gather and learn”.

Parsons said that the Champaign stores will begin their temporary closure sometime in Jan. 2023. He was unable to confirm a timeline for the House of Sport reopening.