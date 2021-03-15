Big change to one hospital may save more lives

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“When minutes matter, that can make a difference in the possible outcome of our patients,” Kathy Devine, vice president of OSF Aviation, said.

A big change could end up saving more lives in Central Illinois. A new helipad will be coming to OSF in Urbana in the next couple of months.

The helipad will allow OSF Health Care to shave off minutes, which is crucial when trying to save someone’s life. The hospital has been talking about creating this for a couple years.

It will cost about half a million dollars to create. It will replace a parking lot on the east side of the hospital. They hope it will be completed in about 8 to 10 weeks.

“We are moving, we are growing, and we’ll be able to more expertly and quickly care for patients,” Jared Rogers, president of OSF, said.

The helipad may cut down at least 15 to 20 minutes. They said having this on site and also having care in the aircraft can be crucial to saving a patient’s life.