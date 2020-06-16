Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois looks to raise $400,000

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois is looking to raise $400,000 and they need your help.

Officials said they had to cancel all of their fundraisers this year because of COVID-19 and now they could lose $400,000 in revenue. Now, they are asking for donors to participate in their online campaign.

They have a Facebook event page called “Give 10 today to help us CRUSH 400K.” They are looking for 40,000 people to give at least $10 to help them get to $400,000. That money will help them close the gap in revenue and continue offering services to children and their families.

