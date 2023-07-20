CHAMAPIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fighting Illini football coach Bret Bielema and his wife are donating 133 season tickets to local organizations in the Champaign-Urbana organizations.

Bielema said the number of tickets was chosen to represent 133 years of Illinois football. Charities that have gotten tickets include C-U Church, Carle Mills Breast Cancer Institute and Champaign-Urbana schools.

The Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club is also a recipient; they got 25 tickets for all seven home games of the 2023 football season. Director Amy Brown said they will use the donations to reward kids, but will also reserve some for families.

She said they found out they would be getting tickets about a week-and-a-half ago.

“We were high up on the list to be one of the organizations that got the tickets from Coach,” Brown said. “Everyone is excited about it, it’s really just about figuring out who gets to go and which game. So, it’s a big deal around here.”

Illinois’ first home game will be September 2nd against Toledo. Bielema said there are still tickets left to donate and people can nominate community members on Illinois Athletics website.