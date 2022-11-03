The Democratic Party may need to privately concede that the Biden/Harris team cannot win in 2024 and reinvent itself for the 2028 presidential election.

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area.

Harris is scheduled to visit Chicago Sunday for an event with Governor Pritzker and Juliana Stratton, according to Pritzker’s Twitter.

“Our democracy’s at stake this November,” Pritzker said “VP Kamala Harris and I are ready for the fight, but it will take all of you to push us across the finish line.”

The leader of the Illinois Republican Party called the visits a “last-ditch effort” after polls for several sagged.

“Senator Duckworth, Congressmen Sean Casten, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Bill Foster, and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood have all spent two years supporting the inflation-fueling Biden-Pelosi spending binge every step of the way,” Don Tracy, chair of the Illinois Republican Party, said. “Now with historic inflation fueling skyrocketing gas and grocery prices, they can follow their spending binge to its final destination – out of office on the morning of November 9th.”