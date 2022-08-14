CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open.

The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to sell these properties in February, but they went unsold.

Bids for these properties must be delivered to the Office of the City Clerk, located at 102 North Neil Street, by noon on August 24. Specifications and instructions for bids can be found at the City Clerk’s Office or online. Questions can be directed to Betsy Barclay at Betsy.Barclay@champaignil.gov.

The City of Champaign reserves the right to waive technicalities, reject any and all bids or to accept any bid or combination of bids that may be deemed to be in the city’s best interest.